GameStop Remains Firmly In Negative Territory After Initial Drop

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of GameStop (GME) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday after falling sharply early in the session. After hitting a four-month intraday low, GameStop is currently down by 12.5 percent.



The sell-off by GameStop comes after the video game retailer reported fourth quarter earnings that beat estimates but forecast weaker than expected full-year earnings.

