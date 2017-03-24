Issue of a Supplementary Prospectus

2:38p.m.

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together "the Companies")

Issue of a Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of the Companies announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017 (the "Offers").

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 for Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.



Advertisement

Copies of this Supplementary Prospectus are available free of charge from the offices of the Companies' investment manager, Albion Ventures LLP, 1 King's Arms Yard, London EC2R 7AF and the Albion Ventures website: www.albion- ventures.co.uk.

All the Offers have reached their subscription limit and are therefore closed for further subscription.

24 March 2017

Enquiries:

Patrick Reeve / Will Fraser-Allen

Albion Ventures LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire

677096203962R65

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



