Mar 26, 1:02 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
American Airlines US02376R1023

American Airlines In Talks To Acquire Stake In China Southern Airlines

12:00p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is in talks to acquire a stake in China Southern Airlines Co.

Advertisement

The negotiations are over "a possible major strategic cooperation with American Airlines, Inc. involving, among others, proposed issue of shares of the company and other business cooperation," the Guangzhou-based operator said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.

China Southern said that the companies haven't reached a binding or definitive agreement, and the cooperation may or may not proceed.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like this site?