Sinopec Expects Q1 Profit To Increase By About 150%

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) or Sinopec said it expects that the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Companty for the first quarter of 2017 will increase by approximately 150% as compared with the corresponding period of the preceding year.



The price of international crude oil in the first quarter of this year increased significantly, which helps the upstream segment to reduce its losses as compared with the corresponding period last year; and market demand for middle and downstream products remained stable, and profitablility increased as compared with the corresponding period last year.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company for the first-quarter of 2016 was RMB 6.185 billion and Basic earnings per share of RMB 0.051.

