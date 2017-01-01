Iraqi Military Denies Airstrike Caused Civilian Deaths In Mosul

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Iraqi military reportedly said that 61 bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a home in Mosul after allegations surfaced that around 200 civilians had been killed in airstrikes in the city.

But the military reportedly said that an initial examination of the home shows no indication of an airstrike, and that it was more likely that ISIS militants blew up the building.



The details are among the first to emerge since the defense departments from both Iraq and the United States launched formal investigations Saturday into airstrikes that hit western Mosul between March 17 and 23.

US and Iraqi forces have been making an all-out push to regain Mosul from ISIS since October. Iraq's second-largest city has been under the terrorist group's control since 2014 -- and is its last major stronghold in Iraq.

Of the 61 bodies recovered so far, it is unclear how many belong to civilians and how many might be ISIS fighters.

