Report: Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric May File Bankruptcy Tuesday

8:51p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Westinghouse Electric Co, the U.S. nuclear unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. as early as Tuesday, Nikkei Asian review reported.

Westinghouse reportedly plans to meet with American utilities and other stakeholders Monday to discuss a bankruptcy filing. Late-stage talks are underway on continuing construction of two behind-schedule nuclear power plant projects while under bankruptcy protection.

The report noted that the board will meet as early as Tuesday to decide on a Chapter 11 petition. Toshiba directors are expected to meet during the week to approve the filing.



Westinghouse has turned to the Korea Electric Power group as a sponsor for its post-Chapter 11 reorganization. The South Korean group cooperates with Westinghouse on technology and has entered into negotiations with Toshiba as a possible buyer for the Japanese company's stake in a U.K. nuclear power plant project.

Westinghouse's loss-ridden U.S. nuclear power business has plunged Toshiba into a financial crisis. The Japanese group is bracing for more than 700 billion yen or $6.28 billion in impairment charges in the fiscal year ending Friday stemming from the American unit's ill-fated acquisition of a plant construction services company.

With further delays expected for the already over-budget projects, Toshiba has been looking to cut its losses by taking Westinghouse off its consolidated books.

That will happen if the Chapter 11 filing is approved. But if talks with U.S. utilities and other Westinghouse stakeholders drag on, the petition may be delayed.

Toshiba guarantees around 800 billion yen of Westinghouse debt and intends to meet such obligations as construction financing if the unit's bankruptcy petition is approved. Toshiba is also likely to incur penalties, provisions against future risks and other charges as a result. With so many uncertainties, calculating the extent of these additional losses is difficult at this point, a senior executive reportedly said. But estimates put total losses at around 1 trillion yen.

Toshiba has sought hundreds of billions of yen in additional financing from main banks and plans to spin off and sell a majority stake in its memory chip business, proceeds of which will also go toward restructuring nuclear operations.

