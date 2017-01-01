Win Streak May End For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has ticked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,270-point plateau, although the market may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft after Republicans failed in their bid to replace the Affordable Care Act - while mild stability in crude oil prices should limit any downside. The European and U.S. bourses were mixed but flat, and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financials and oil companies were capped by weakness from the telecoms and a mixed performance from the property stocks.



For the day, the index collected 20.90 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 3,269.45 after trading between 3,241.12 and 3,275.21. The Shenzhen Composite added 8.10 points or 0.4 percent to end at 2,046.74.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.31 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, Bank of China gained 0.83 percent, Vanke was up 0.19 percent, Gemdale shed 0.91 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical spiked 1.58 percent, China Unicom skidded 1.67 percent and China Shenhua dipped 0.26 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks saw volatility on Friday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The NASDAQ added 11.04 points or 0.2 percent to 5,828.74, while the Dow fell 59.86 points or 0.3 percent to 20,596.72 and the S&P eased 1.98 points or 0.1 percent to 2,343.98. For the week, the Dow shed 1.5 percent, the NASDAQ slid 1.2 percent and the S&P lost 1.4 percent.

The volatility came as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on a GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. But late in the trading day, House Republican leaders withdrew the bill amid a lack of support.

The inability to advance the bill has cast doubt on President Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected increase in durable goods orders in February.

Crude oil futures edged higher Friday, but posted a third straight weekly loss amid further signs of robust U.S. production. May WTI oil gained 27 cents or 0.6 percent to $47.97/bbl, but prices were down 1.7 percent for the week.

Closer to home, China will see February numbers for industrial profits later this morning; in January, profits advanced 2.3 percent on year.

