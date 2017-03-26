Asian Markets Mostly Lower As Trump's Healthcare Bill Withdrawn

03/26/17

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday amid cautious trades, though losses are modest, tracking the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to pass a bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.

House Republican leaders decided to withdraw Trump's healthcare bill intended to repeal and replace Obamacare amid indications of a lack of support. The inability to advance the bill has cast doubt on Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

The Australian market is declining following the lackluster cues from Wall Street.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 27.80 points or 0.48 percent to 5,725.70, off a low of 5,698.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 26.10 points or 0.45 percent to 5,770.00.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are losing almost 3 percent each, while Rio Tinto is down almost 2 percent.

South32 has launched a $500 million share buyback equivalent to 4.5 percent of tis market capitalization. However, the miner's shares are declining more than 2 percent.

In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent.



Suncorp Group said it will offer capital notes to raise A$250 million to fund its general insurance, baking, life insurance and wealth management businesses. The insurer's shares are down 0.6 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak. Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent, Oil Search is losing 0.3 percent and Santos is down 0.2 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are advancing after gold prices inched higher Friday. Newcrest Mining is adding almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 4 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is virtually unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7621, down from US$0.7619 on Friday.

The Japanese market is notably lower following the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday and as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is losing 294.20 points or 1.53 percent to 18,968.33, off a low of 18,932.09 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Sony is losing more than 1 percent and Canon is declining almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba's Westinghouse unit could file for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday and is seeking support from South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp. or KEPCO. Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 4 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by more than 1 percent and Honda is down almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is down more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Screen Holdings is advancing 1 percent. On the flip side, Casio Computer is losing 3 percent, while Dai-ichi Life and Daiwa Securities are down more than 3 percent each.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that corporate service prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in February. That exceeded forecasts for 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen-range on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia are also edging lower, while Shanghai, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday in a volatile session after House Republican leaders decided to withdraw the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare amid indications of a lack of support. The inability to advance the bill could cast doubt on President Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

While the Nasdaq crept up 11.04 points or 0.2 percent to 5,828.74, the Dow fell 59.86 points or 0.3 percent to 20,596.72 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.98 points or 0.1 percent to 2,343.98.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 and the French CAC 40 Index dipped percent.

Crude oil futures edged higher Friday, but posted a third straight weekly loss amid further signs of robust U.S. production. May WTI oil gained $0.27 or 0.6 percent to settle at $47.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

