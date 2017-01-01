NTT, Toyota Agree To Collaborate On ICT Platform R&D For Connected Cars

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) announced Monday that it has agreed to collaborate with Toyota Motor Corp. ( TYT.L, TM) on ICT Platform R&D for connected cars.

The companies will jointly develop, verify, and standardize technology in the connected car field, combining the automotive vehicle-related technologies of Toyota with the information and communication technologies or ICT of NTT Group companies.



Under the collaboration agreement, Toyota and the NTT Group will carry out joint research and development of technologies necessary for solving various issues facing society, including traffic accidents and congestion, and for providing customers with new mobility services.

Toyota, based on its knowledge of vehicle use cases and data requirements on the vehicle side, will research and develop an ICT platform for connected cars, aimed at mobility service value creation.

In the NTT Group, NTT DATA Corp. will develop technologies for building platform to realize collection, accumulation, and analysis of huge amounts of vehicle information. NTT Communications Corp. will establish next-generation global ICT infrastructure optimized to the IoT by leveraging its globally expanding ICT services.

NTT DOCOMO will promote 5G standardization for automotive vehicle use and lead the way in 5G mobile communication system trial.

A field trial is planned for 2018 to assess the feasibility and usability of representative services in the connected car field.

