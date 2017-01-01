Yen Rises Against Majors

1:17a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.

The yen rose to a 5-day high of 138.05 against the pound, from Friday's closing value of 138.83.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 119.60 and 111.63 from last week's closing quotes of 120.18 and 112.26, respectively.

Against the U.S., the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to nearly a 5-month high of 110.26, a 3-month high of 83.99, more than a 4-month high of 77.67 and a 5-day high of 82.66 from Friday's closing quotes of 111.31, 84.85, 78.24 and 83.16, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 136.00 against the pound, 118.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the franc, 109.00 against the greenback, 82.00 against the aussie, 76.00 against the kiwi and 81.00 against the loonie.

