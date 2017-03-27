DGAP-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: LifeWatch now operational in Turkey (english)

LifeWatch AG: LifeWatch now operational in Turkey

LifeWatch now operational in Turkey

Zug/Switzerland, March 27, 2017 - LifeWatch AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: LIFE), a leading developer and provider of medical solutions and remote diagnostic monitoring services in the digital health market, is pleased to announce that its Turkish subsidiary, LifeWatch Saglik Hizmetleri A.S., is now fully operational and has started to provide cardiac diagnostic monitoring services to a limited number of Turkish patients. This pre-launch pilot phase lasting three weeks with 60 to 70 volunteer patients in 9 hospitals will allow for a well-controlled entry into the Turkish market and will enable LifeWatch Saglik Hizmetleri to be prepared for a full launch starting mid-April 2017.



LifeWatch's cardiac diagnostic monitoring service is unique in the Turkish healthcare system. Initial feedback from private and public hospitals, payors and government officials has been very encouraging. "This marks a key milestone in LifeWatch's company history. We look forward to serving healthcare providers and patients, helping them to address a significant unmet need across the Turkish population. In turn, we fully expect that LifeWatch Saglik Hizmetleri will significantly contribute to our Group's financial results", said Dr. Stephan Rietiker, CEO of LifeWatch AG.

For further questions: LifeWatch AG, Andrew Moore, CFO

About LifeWatch AG

LifeWatch AG, headquartered in Zug and listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (LIFE), Switzerland, is a leading healthcare technology and solution company, specializing in advanced digital health systems and wireless remote diagnostic patient monitoring services. LifeWatch's services provide physicians with critical information to determine appropriate treatment and thereby improve patient outcomes. LifeWatch AG has operative subsidiaries in the United States, in Switzerland and in Israel, and is the parent company of LifeWatch Services Inc., and LifeWatch Technologies, Ltd. LifeWatch Services, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based provider of cardiac monitoring services. LifeWatch Technologies Ltd., based in Israel, is a leading developer and manufacturer of telemedicine products. For additional information, please visit www.lifewatch.com.

Company: LifeWatch AG Baarerstrasse 139 6300 Zug Switzerland

