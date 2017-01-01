Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Ifo Business Sentiment Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Monday, Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey results for March are due to be released. The business confidence index is seen rising to 111.1 in March from 111 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the pound and the Swiss franc.

As of 3:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8647 against the pound, 1.0700 against the Swiss franc, 1.0868 against the U.S. dollar and 119.70 against the yen.

