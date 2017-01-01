Pfizer: XELJANZ In Combination With Methotrexate Gets EC Approval For RA

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Monday that the European Commission or EC has approved XELJANZ in combination with Methotrexate for moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis.

XELJANZ (tofacitinib citrate) 5 mg twice daily (BID) oral tablets in combination with methotrexate or MTX is approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis or RA in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs or DMARDs.



XELJANZ can be given as monotherapy in case of intolerance to MTX or when treatment with MTX is inappropriate. XELJANZ belongs to a new class of therapies called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors.

The EC approval is based on a submission package that included results from the Phase 3 Oral Rheumatoid Arthritis triaLs (ORAL) global development program and real world data.

Pfizer said it is working with the appropriate authorities in European Union countries to support reimbursement and availability of XELJANZ with the goal of helping to ensure people who may benefit from XELJANZ have access to it. With the approval in the EU, XELJANZ is now approved for use in more than 80 countries worldwide.

