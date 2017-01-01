Pound Rises Against Majors

6:10a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



Advertisement

The pound roses to nearly a 2-month high of 1.2582 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2484.

Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound advanced to 0.8635, 1.2389 and 138.82 from an early 5-day lows of 0.8674, 1.2341 and 138.05, respectively.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.27 against the greenback, 0.85 against the euro, 1.25 against the franc and 141.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



