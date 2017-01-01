European Shares Broadly Lower After US Healthcare Bill Setback

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets were trading lower on Monday, although stocks recouped some early losses following a report on German business sentiment that easily topped forecasts.

The German business confidence index rose to 112.3 in March from 111.1 in February, the latest survey from Ifo institute showed. Economists had forecast the indicator to fall to 110.8.

Underlying sentiment remained cautious after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system amid indications of a lack of support.



The dollar sagged to hit its lowest level in more than four months as President Donald Trump's failure on healthcare reform spurred a rush to safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen.

Investors also waited to see whether British Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty on Wednesday, which initiates the formal process of leaving the European Union after two years.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down half a percent at 374.51 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around 0.8 percent while France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.3 percent.

Automakers BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen and Renault fell between half a percent and 2 percent as the euro gained ground against the dollar on uncertainty over Trump's economic agenda.

Software AG fell over 1 percent after announcing the acquisition of Cumulocity GmbH for an undisclosed amount.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore tumbled 2-3 percent in London as copper prices retreated following Trump's healthcare legislation setback.

On the other hand, gold miner Randgold advanced 2 percent and Fresnillo added 1.5 percent as gold prices jumped on safe-haven demand.

British banks Barclays, Standard Chartered and Lloyd Banking dropped 1-2 percent after the Bank of England said it would add a new stress test to see how Britain's banks plan to adapt to the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

