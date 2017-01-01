Malta PPI Falls Further In February

6:38a.m.

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices decreased for the fifth straight month in February, figures from the National Statistical Office showed Monday.



The producer price index fell 0.38 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 1.04 percent decline in January.

Producer prices in the foreign market dropped 2.35 percent annually in February, while domestic market prices grew by 2.43 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.03 percent from January, when it rose by 0.94 percent.

