Alexion Names Ludwig Hantson CEO

6:55a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) said that it appointed Ludwig Hantson as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Hantson most recently served as President and CEO of Baxalta, a successful spin-off as a public company from Baxter.



He succeeds David Brennan, who has led the company as Interim CEO since December 2016. Mr. Brennan will remain on the Board of Directors and, as the company previously announced, the Board expects to appoint Mr. Brennan as Chairman at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 10.

Prior to his roles at Baxalta and Baxter BioScience, Hantson held several leadership roles during his decade-long tenure at Novartis from 2001-2010, including CEO of Novartis Pharma North America, CEO of Novartis Europe, and President of Novartis Pharma Canada. He began his career at Smith & Nephew and subsequently served in increasing roles of responsibility in marketing, and research and development at Johnson & Johnson from 1988-2001.

