Canadian Dollar Weakens Against Majors

7:04a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.

The loonie slipped to 1.4504 against euro, a level unseen since November 2016.



The loonie eased to 1.0190 against the aussie and 1.3350 against the greenback, from its early near 2-week high of 1.0155 and a 4-day high of 1.3321, respectively.

The loonie remained lower against the yen with the pair trading at 82.66, after falling to more than a 4-month low of 82.56 early in the session.

The loonie is likely to locate support around 81.00 against the yen, 1.345 against the greenback, 1.46 against the euro and 1.03 against the aussie.

