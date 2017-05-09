Sealed Air To Sell New Diversey To Bain Capital Private Equity For $3.2 Bln

7:54a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) said Monday that it agreed to sell its Diversey Care division and the food hygiene and cleaning business within its Food Care division or "New Diversey" to Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm, for about $3.2 billion.

New Diversey will be a hygiene and cleaning solutions company that integrates chemicals, floor care machines, tools and equipment, with a wide range of technology based value-added services, food safety services and water and energy management. New Diversey will continue to employ approximately 8,600 people globally. Diversey Care and the related food hygiene businesses combined generated net sales of approximately $2.6 billion in 2016.



Advertisement

Upon closing of the transaction, Sealed Air expects to use the proceeds to repay debt and maintain its net leverage ratio in the range of 3.5 to 4.0 times, repurchase shares to minimize earnings dilution, and fund core growth initiatives, including potential complementary acquisitions to its Food Care and Product Care divisions.

Sealed Air's Board of Directors has authorized an increase of the share repurchase program by an additional $1.5 billion of Sealed Air common stock. With this increase, the total authorization for future repurchases under the program is approximately $2.2 billion.

The Board has also determined that Sealed Air will maintain its quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share while the Company reduces earnings dilution. Following past practices, the Board will continue to evaluate the quarterly cash dividend annually.

The sale of New Diversey is expected to close in the second half of 2017, and is subject to certain regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Sealed Air is tentatively scheduled to report its first quarter 2017 results on May 9, 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



