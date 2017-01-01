Wall Street Might Open Broadly Lower

9:04a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trading in the U.S. future index is pointing to a lower opening for Wall Street. The market may be resonating to the failed Obamacare repeal and the doubts about President Trumps ability to fulfill his promises. U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts. Asian shares finished in the red, while European share are broadly down.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 132 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 18.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 39 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. Nasdaq crept up 11.04 points or 0.2 percent to 5,828.74; the Dow fell 59.86 points or 0.3 percent to 20,596.72; and the S&P 500 edged down 1.98 points or 0.1 percent to 2,343.98.

On the economic front, the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey for March will be released at 10.30 am ET. The economists are projecting general activity index consensus of 22.0. Production index for the prior month was 16.7.

Two year Treasury note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Advertisement

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak at a Global Interdependence Center event in Madrid, Spain, with audience and media Q&A at 1.15 pm ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Kaplan will take part in "A Discussion of Economic Conditions and the Role of Monetary Policy" at Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas, with audience and media Q&A at 6.30 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, DuPont (DD) said Monday that the European Commission has granted conditional regulatory clearance in Europe for the proposed merger of equals with the Dow Chemical Co. (DOW). The transaction is still expected to create significant cost synergies of approximately $3 billion with the potential for $1 billion in growth synergies.

Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) said it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Diversey Care division and the food hygiene and cleaning business within its Food Care division to Bain Capital Private Equity, for approximately $3.2 billion.

Diversey Care and the related food hygiene businesses combined generated net sales of approximately $2.6 billion in 2016. The sale of New Diversey is expected to close in the second half of 2017.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) said that it appointed Ludwig Hantson as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Hantson most recently served as President and CEO of Baxalta, a successful spin-off as a public company from Baxter.

Software AG announced the acquisition of Cumulocity GmbH, based in Dusseldorf, Germany. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Monday. Chinese shares fell despite solid data from the National Bureau of Statistics. The benchmark Shanghai Composite slipped 2.49 points or 0.08 percent to 3,266.96 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 157 points or 0.65 percent at 24,200 in late trade.

Japanese shares fell sharply. The Nikkei 225 closed 276.94 points or 1.44 percent lower at 18,985.59. The broader Topix index closed 1.26 percent lower at 1,524.39.

Australian shares were dragged down by miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished down 6.80 points or 0.12 percent at 5,76.70. The broader All Ordinaries index edged down 6.90 points or 0.12 percent to close at 5,789.20.

European shares are trading in the red. CAC 40 of France is declining 13.35 points or 0.27 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 87.47 points or 0.73 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 53.36 points or 0.73 percent. Swiss Market Index is falling 38.14 points or 0.43 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is declining 0.42 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



