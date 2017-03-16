DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (english)

9:10a.m.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.03.2017 / 14:54 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Straße 2-6 50679 Köln Germany

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: The Goldman Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Sachs Group, Wilmington DE 19801 United States of America (USA) Inc.



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16 March 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 0.43 % 4.95 % 5.38 % 468818054 ing situat- ion Previo- 1.00 % 5.09 % 6.09 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0008232125 2026017 % 0.43 % US2515613048 575 % 0.0001 % Total 2026592 0.43 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Securities Open 19643389 4.19 % Lending Total 19643389 4.19 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % Call 31.12.2030 Cash 1403416 0.30 % Warrant Put 31.12.2030 Cash 250291 0.05 % Warrant Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 1896986 0.40 % Total 3550693 0.76 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or or more) or more) more) The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs % % % (UK) L.L.C. Goldman Sachs % % % Group UK Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. The Goldman, % % % Sachs & Co. L.L.C. Goldman, Sachs & % % % Co. % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman, Sachs & % % % Co. % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs % % % Asset Management, L.P. % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman, Sachs & % % % Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs % % % (UK) L.L.C. Goldman Sachs % % % Group UK Limited Goldman Sachs % % % Asset Management International % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. The Goldman Sachs % % % Trust Company, National Association The Goldman Sachs % % % Trust Company of Delaware % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

27.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Straße 2-6 50679 Köln Germany Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

557539 27.03.2017

