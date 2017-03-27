Rathbone Brothers Plc : Change of Broker

Rathbone Brothers Plc announces that it has appointed RBC Capital Markets as its joint corporate broker alongside Peel Hunt with immediate effect.

Rathbone Brothers Plc ("Rathbones"), through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of high-quality, personalised investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities and trustees. Our services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, financial planning, unitised portfolio services and UK trust, legal, estate and tax advice.

Rathbones has over 1,100 staff in 16 locations across the UK and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London.

