Alliance Trust PLC : Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice

Alliance Trust PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND AGM NOTICE

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

· Annual Report and Accounts



· Results Summary and Notice of AGM

The above documents are also available on the Company's website at http://www.alliancetrust.co.uk

