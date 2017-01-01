Total Announces $1.7 Bln Investment To Expand Petrochemicals Activities In Texas

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L,TOT) said that it entered into a partnership with Borealis and Nova to form a joint venture with the aim of building an ethane steam cracker and a new Borstar® polyethylene unit on the US Gulf Coast. Total is expected to hold a 50% interest in the new joint venture.

The joint venture will include building a new 1 Mt/y ethane steam cracker in Port Arthur, Texas; Total's existing polyethylene 400 kt/y plant in Bayport, Texas; building a new 625 kt/y Borstar polyethylene plant on the Bayport site, Texas.



The joint venture is expected to be established in late 2017* and the final investment decision on the Borstar polyethylene plant will be taken simultaneously.

The $1.7 billion new cracker is scheduled to start up in 2020 and will create around 1,500 jobs during peak engineering and construction activity. The engineering, procurement and construction contract (EPC) of the ethane steam cracker has been awarded by Total to CB&I.

The new cracker will be built alongside Total's Port Arthur refinery and Total/BASF existing steam cracker.

