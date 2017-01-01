European Markets Dropped On Concerns Over Trump Agenda

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets weakened Monday, as investors had their first opportunity to react to the failure of a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. House Republican leaders decided to withdraw the bill amid indications of a lack of support late last Friday. The inability to advance the bill has cast doubt on U.S. President Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

Bank stocks were under pressure Monday. The financial sector benefitted greatly from the Trump rally, due to hopes for deregulation in the industry. Meanwhile, healthcare stocks climbed after the failure of the Republican bill.

Eurozone economic recovery is firming, broadening and becoming more resilient, but underlying inflation is yet to signal a convincing upward trend, implying that the single currency economy still needs massive stimulus, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet said Monday.

"We need to look through the recent surge in inflation, which is driven by transient factors that will probably fade before long," Praet, who is the ECB chief economist, said in a speech in Madrid.

UK banks will be provided specific phase-in time to operate in Europe after the country leaves the European Union, Sabine Lautenschlager, Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, said Monday.



While the EU and the UK have not started negotiating yet, both banks and supervisors must prepare for any potential scenario, Lautenschlager said in introductory remarks at the press conference held on the sidelines of the release of the ECB annual report on supervisory activities.

If there is a "hard" Brexit, UK banks might lose their European passport that gives them access to the single market and would have to seek another path, which most likely would be to obtain a banking licence in the an EU country, the ECB official said.

"To enable banks to comprehensively comply with our requirements, we will grant bank-specific phase-in periods," Lautenschlager said.

"In doing so, we will take into account the business activities and the risk profile of each bank."

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.43 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.20 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.32 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.57 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.07 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.59 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.22 percent.

In Frankfurt, Software AG fell 1.20 percent after announcing the acquisition of Cumulocity GmbH for an undisclosed amount.

In London, telecommunications company BT Group fell 0.21 percent after it was fined 42 million pounds over contract and regulatory breaches by its infrastructure business Openreach.

Old Mutual also lost 2.02 percent. The financial services firm has struck a deal to sell a 24.95 percent shareholding in OM Asset Management to China's HNA Capital US in a two-step transaction for gross cash consideration of about $446 million.

Eurozone money supply growth eased for the second straight month in February, though marginally, figures from the European Central Bank showed Monday.

The broad money measure, M3, rose 4.7 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 4.8 percent climb in January, which was revised down from 4.9 percent. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent growth for the month.

German business sentiment strengthened to a 68-month high in March as economic impetus pushed up companies' assessment of the current assessment and outlook.

The business confidence index rose to 112.3 in March from a revised 111.1 in February, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo institute revealed Monday. This was the highest reading since July 2011. Economists had forecast the indicator to fall to 110.8 from February's originally estimated 111.0.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

