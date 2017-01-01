Frozen Taquitos Recall Announced

2:15p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Windsor Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of about 35,168 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef taquito products due to a possible contamination pieces of rubber and plastic.



Advertisement

The frozen ready-to-eat beef taquito items were produced on December 30, 2016. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "Est. M-5590" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

The problem was discovered when Ajinomoto Windsor received two consumer complaints of foreign material in its ready-to-eat beef products on March 14, 2017 and March 21, 2017. The foreign materials were pieces of rubber with white plastic that originated from the establishments processing equipment.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



