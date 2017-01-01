Mar 27, 2:50 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Lucapa Diamond AU000000LOM6

Gold Sparkles On Risk Aversion

2:27p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Monday, posting the highest settlement price in a month as traders expressed risk aversion.

April gold rose $7.20, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,255.70 an ounce. The advance has gold on the verge of its highest since last November.

Advertisement

Falling stocks and geopolitical tensions have lifted gold's safe haven appeal.

There was little reaction to nebulous statements on interest rates from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.

Evans said that only two rate hikes this year "might be right" if uncertainty grows, but that there could be four interest rate hikes if "things take off."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! What can newratings do better?