Crude Oil Inches Lower

3:09p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Monday, extending recent losses on concerns about the lingering global supply glut.



Advertisement

WTI crude fell 24 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $47.73 a barrel.

OPEC and certain non-OPEC nations are looking to extend their six month supply quota agreement until the end of the year.

However, "OPEC's market intervention has not yet resulted in significant visible inventory drawdowns, and the financial markets have lost patience," investment bank Jefferies said in a research note.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



