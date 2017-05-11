Leoni Revises Nomination For Election Of Shareholder Representatives

9:51p.m.

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - The shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board of Leoni AG (LEOGN) resolved to change their nomination for election of the shareholder representatives. Instead of Dr Werner Rupp, Wolfgang Dehen is now to be proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2017.

As a consequence of this decision, Dr Rupp declared to resign from his office as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board of Leoni AG effective 30 April 2017.



Advertisement

Dehen was the CEO of Osram Licht AG from 2011 to 2014. The 63-year old previously worked in senior positions at Siemens AG, among other roles as head of the automotive branch and as the Group's management board member in charge of the energy business. Furthermore, Dehen worked for Valeo and ITT Automotive, among others. On Leoni AG's Supervisory Board, he will contribute his experience in the automotive industry and insystema tically raising the performance of industrial enterprises.

The Supervisory Board now proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Leoni AG to newly elect the following candidates to the Supervisory Board: Dr Elisabetta Castiglioni (52), Wolfgang Dehen (63) and Dr-Ing. Klaus Probst (63). It is still intended that Dr Probst assumes the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The following nominations for re-election are unchanged: Dr Ulrike Friese-Dormann (45), Dr Werner Lang (49), Prof. Dr Christian R?dl (47).

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



