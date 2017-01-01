Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

1:37a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar fell to 1.4278 against the euro and 84.13 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4262 and 84.27, respectively.



The aussie dropped to 1.0182 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 5-day high of 1.0127.

Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to 0.7609 and 1.0812 from early highs of 0.7635 and 1.0838, respectively.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.45 against the euro, 82.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the loonie, 0.74 against the greenback and 1.06 against the kiwi.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

