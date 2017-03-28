DGAP-News: PAION SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN U.S. PHASE III STUDY WITH REMIMAZOLAM FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION DURING BRONCHOSCOPY (english)

PAION SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN U.S. PHASE III STUDY WITH REMIMAZOLAM FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION DURING BRONCHOSCOPY

28.03.2017

- Headline data expected mid 2017

Aachen (Germany), 28 March 2017 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces the successful completion of patient recruitment in the second pivotal U.S. Phase III clinical trial of remimazolam, an ultra-short-acting benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic, for procedural sedation in patients undergoing bronchoscopy.

The trial is the second pivotal study of the remimazolam Phase III program which was agreed upon between PAION and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the filing of remimazolam for market approval in the targeted indication procedural sedation.



This Phase III clinical trial - conducted at multiple sites throughout the U.S. - is a prospective, double-blind, randomized, midazolam- and placebo-controlled study in 446 patients undergoing bronchoscopy for diagnostic or therapeutic reasons. Patients were randomized to receive either remimazolam, midazolam, or placebo in addition to fentanyl, in order to achieve adequate sedation to start and perform the procedure. The primary efficacy endpoint is the successful completion of the bronchoscopy procedure with no requirement for an alternative sedative. In order to ensure the performance of the scheduled bronchoscopy for all patients regardless of their randomized treatment assignment, non-responders in all treatment arms received midazolam doses according to the physician's discretion. The randomized open-label midazolam study arm was added to generate data based on the labelled midazolam dose (U.S. label), including onset/offset times. It also served as an additional safety reference.

Headline data are expected mid 2017.

"We would like to thank all patients and staff of the participating sites", Dr. Wolfgang Söhngen, PAION AG's CEO, commented. "We are pleased to have been able to significantly speed up patient recruitment and to successfully complete the study. We will now consolidate the data base and finalize all outstanding work related to the study. This will allow us to report headline data mid 2017. Thanks also to all PAIONeers who worked very hard to meet an important deadline."

About remimazolam Remimazolam is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines, remimazolam can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation and anesthesia if necessary.

In clinical studies, remimazolam demonstrated efficacy and safety in far over 1,000 patients. Data so far indicate that remimazolam has a rapid onset and offset of action combined with a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.

Remimazolam is currently in clinical Phase III development for procedural sedation in the U.S. After completion of the ongoing development, the implementation of a pediatric development plan already agreed with the FDA is planned. A full clinical development program for general anesthesia was completed in Japan, and a Phase II study in general anesthesia was completed in the EU. Based on the positive results of a Phase II study, development for ICU sedation beyond 24 hours is another attractive indication.

Remimazolam is partnered in the U.S., Canada, China, Russia (CIS), Turkey, the MENA region, and South Korea with Cosmo, Pharmascience (Pendopharm), Yichang Humanwell, R-Pharm, TR-Pharm, and Hana Pharm, respectively. For all other markets, remimazolam is available for licensing.

About PAION PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company developing and aiming to commercialize innovative drugs to be used in out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic drug candidate. Currently, remimazolam is in Phase III clinical development for use in procedural sedation in the U.S., where PAION is focusing all its business and financial resources on successfully completing its ongoing clinical development program in procedural sedation. Outside the U.S., PAION has so far focused on the development of remimazolam in the indication general anesthesia. Development of remimazolam in the indication intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is also part of the longer term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.

PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with a further site in Cambridge (United Kingdom).

PAION's vision is to become an acknowledged "PAIONeer" in sedation and anesthesia.

PAION Contact Ralf Penner Director Investor Relations / Public Relations PAION AG Martinstrasse 10-12 52062 Aachen - Germany Phone: +49 241 4453-152 E-mail: r.penner@paion.com www.paion.com

Disclaimer:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company: PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)241-4453-0
Fax: +49 (0)241-4453-100
E-mail: info@paion.com
Internet: www.paion.com

