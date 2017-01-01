Evotec AG FY16 Net Income Rises; Group Revenues Up 29%

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported net income of 26.8 million euros for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 16.5 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.20 euros compared to 0.12 euros. Adjusted Group EBITDA increased to 36.2 million euros from 8.7 million euros.



Fiscal 2016 total Group revenues were up 29% to 164.5 million euros from 127.7 million euros, prior year. The Group said this increase resulted primarily from growth in the core EVT Execute business, the full-year contribution of the Sanofi collaboration as well as significant milestone payments. Excluding milestones, upfronts and licences, base revenues were 145.6 million euros and increased by 26% over the same period of the previous year.

For 2017, the Group expects revenues to increase by more than 15% from 2016. Adjusted Group EBIDTA is expected to improve significantly in 2017 compared to 2016.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

