Ericsson Simplifies Organizational Structure

2:13a.m.

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) said that it simplifies its organizational structure by removing the two-tiered leadership structure, Executive Leadership Team and Global Leadership Team, and forming a single Executive Team. It will pursue a more focused business strategy to revitalize technology and market leadership.

In addition, the geographical setup with ten regions will become five market areas, and the business areas are re-defined and reduced to three. The new Executive Team roles and the new organization will take effect April 1, 2017.

The new structure will have three Business Areas, Networks, Digital Services and Managed Services as well as two separate units for the Media business, Ericsson Broadcast & Media services and Ericsson Media Solutions.



The company stated that it will accelerate and increase investments in key areas in Networks to support a continued global rollout of 4G and establishing a leading position in 5G. It targets the Network Rollout business on Ericsson's own networks portfolio.

The company noted that it will explore strategic opportunities for the IT Cloud Infrastructure hardware business, as a consequence of our increased focus on software technology development within virtualized core networks and management and monetization software (OSS/BSS).

As a consequence of the change in Group strategy, certain intangible assets including capitalized development within current segments Media and IT & Cloud will be impaired in the first-quarter. Ericsson estimates the operating income impact of this in the first-quarter to SEK 3 billion - SEK 4 billion with no impact on cash flow.

As a result of a planned higher pace in cost reductions, with current visibility the company estimates restructuring charges for 2017 to amount to approximately SEK 6 billion -SEK 8 billion., compared to previous estimate of SEK 3 billion, of which approximately SEK 2 billion in the first-quarter.

Separately, provisions of an estimated SEK 7 billion - SEK 9 billion will be required in the first-quarter, triggered by recent negative developments related to certain large customer projects.

Effective April 1, 2017, Ericsson's Executive Team members will be:President and CEO - Börje Ekholm; Business Area Networks - Fredrik Jejdling, Senior Vice President, currently head of Business Unit Network Services; Business Area Managed Services - Peter Laurin, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region Northern Europe and Central Asia; Business Area Digital Services - Ulf Ewaldsson, Senior Vice President, currently head of Group Function Strategy & Technology; Market Area North America - Rima Qureshi, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region North America; Market Area Europe & Latin America - Arun Bansal, Senior Vice President, currently head of Business Unit Network Products; Market Area Middle East & Africa - Rafiah Ibrahim, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region Middle East; Market Area North East Asia - Chris Houghton, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region North East Asia; South East Asia, Oceania & India - Nunzio Mirtillo, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region Mediterranean; Technology & Emerging Business - Niklas Heuveldop, Senior Vice President, currently head of Group Function Sales.

Finance & Common Functions - Carl Mellander, Senior Vice President, currently acting Head of Group Function Finance & Common Functions

Human Resources - MajBritt Arfert, Senior Vice President, currently acting Head of Group Function Human Resources; Marketing & Communications - Helena Norrman, Senior Vice President, currently in same role; Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility - Elaine Weidman Grunewald, Senior Vice President, currently in same role.

Per Borgklint, Anders Lindblad, Jean-Philippe Poirault and Charlotta Sund will leave the Executive Leadership Team effective April 1, 2017.

