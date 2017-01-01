European Shares Seen Up In Cautious Trade

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks steadied and the dollar rebounded from a four-month low against major peers, helped by reports that the Trump administration is pressing ahead with other items on its agenda including tax reforms.

Crude prices edged up in Asian deals after finishing lower on Monday, pressured by another weekly rise in the U.S. oil-rig count and amid lingering worries over a glut in supply. Gold prices are little changed after ending Monday's session moderately up.



Asian stocks are broadly higher, with the yen's decline against the dollar and higher oil prices helping support underlying sentiment.

While Japan's Nikkei rose over 1 percent on a weaker yen, Australia's All Ordinaries index rallied 1.2 percent, led by resource and banking stocks.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as President Donald Trump selected tax reform as his next target after the bruising collapse of his healthcare plan.

The Dow dropped 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.2 percent.

European markets fell on Monday after it became clear the Trump administration was running into difficulties to push through its economic agenda. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 0.4 percent.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell by 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent.

