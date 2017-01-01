Slovakia PPI Climbs For Second Month

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices rose for the second straight month in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed at a faster rate of 3.2 percent year-over-year in February, following a 1.0 percent rise in January. Domestic market producer prices registered an increase of 2.6 percent.

Prices in the manufacturing sector grew 3.3 percent, while mining and quarrying prices dropped by 3.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.3 percent from January, when it increased by 1.5 percent.

