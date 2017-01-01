Mar 28, 4:29 a.m., New York
United Internet Unit Acquires 29.93% Stake In RankingCoach

3:38a.m.

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) announced it has acquired a stake of 29.93% in rankingCoach, a provider of cloud-based online marketing solutions. Based in Cologne, rankingCoach markets its products both directly to end-users and agencies, as well as indirectly via international partners, such as hosting providers, telecommunications companies and publishers.

United Internet said the capital increase is aimed in particular at driving technical product development, the expansion of services, and the company's further internationalization.

