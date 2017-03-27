DGAP-DD: Softing AG (english)
3:57a.m.
DGAP-DD: Softing AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.03.2017 / 09:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Trier
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Softing AG
b) LEI
529900S2ZKWINY4ZNU39
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005178008
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 10.50 EUR 7077.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 10.5000 EUR 7077.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-27; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Softing AG Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6 85540 Haar Germany Internet: www.softing.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33971 28.03.2017
°