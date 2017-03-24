DGAP-DD: Softing AG (english)

DGAP-DD: Softing AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2017 / 09:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Trier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Softing AG

b) LEI

529900S2ZKWINY4ZNU39

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005178008

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.55 EUR 40364.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.5500 EUR 40364.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Softing AG Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6 85540 Haar Germany Internet: www.softing.com

