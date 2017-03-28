Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

The final allotment for the tax year 5 April 2017, of New Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017 (the "Offers"), (which was launched on 29 November 2016) took place on 28 March 2017.

The Company has received applications for 1,686,303 New Ordinary shares at an issue price of 100.5 pence per share. The net proceeds for this allotment by the Company are approximately £1,644,000.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 1,686,303 New Ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The New Ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have been fully subscribed and all have been closed. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £34 million (of which £1,341,000 relates to tax year 2017/2018).



Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's capital as at 28 March 2017 consists of 57,964,774 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 6,405,443 Ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 51,559,331 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact: Patrick Reeve 020 7601 1850

28 March 2017

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

