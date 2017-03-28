DGAP-News: YOC announces around 35 % revenue growth for Q1 / 2017 (english)

^ DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast YOC announces around 35 % revenue growth for Q1 / 2017

28.03.2017 / 10:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Expected revenue at EUR 3.10 million

- Programmatic business with around one third share in revenue

- Disproportionately strong growth in Great Britain and Poland



Berlin, 28 March 2017 - YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) significantly exceeds its own expectations for revenue in the first quarter. According to preliminary calculations, the revenue on group level will presumably come to EUR 3.10 million in the first quarter 2017 (Q1/2016: EUR 2.27 million). This is an expected growth of around 35 % year-on-year.

Responsible for the growth is the dynamically growing contribution to revenue by the automated sale via interacting trading systems in real-time (programmatic sales) in all markets, which already holds a share of one third of the overall revenue (Q1/2016: 12 %). The programmatic trade of YOC in-house products such as YOC Understitial Ad, YOC Inline Video Ad or YOC Mystery Ad substantially supports this development.

The British subsidiary YOC Mobile Advertising UK Ltd. as well as the Polish branch continue their positive development begun in the second half of 2016 and make a disproportionately high contribution to growth. All business activities in Germany, Austria and Spain developed within the company's expectations for growth in Q1 / 2017.

Dirk Kraus, management and founder of YOC AG: "In the ongoing financial year, we will introduce further innovative ad-tech products into the market for our partners, so as to unlock further potential for programmatic sale."

The revenue figures stated herein are still provisional. The financial report of YOC AG for the first quarter 2017 with the final financial figures will be published as scheduled on 30 May 2017.

About YOC

Since its foundation in 2001, YOC has been a pioneer and market leader for mobile advertising, and is currently the leading independent provider of mobile advertising solutions within Europe. Thanks to its ground-breaking technologies such as Programmatic Media Trading and Programmatic Data Targeting, YOC enables advertisers to access specific target groups and make efficient use of their advertising budgets. YOC provides technical solutions and creative mobile advertising formats for optimised marketing of mobile advertising inventory. Already in 2012, YOC received the Mobile Gold Award from Cannes Lions for the YOC Mystery Ad format. Top international advertisers from all industries such as Microsoft, Google, Mercedes-Benz, Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Dior and Samsung work with YOC. The company has an impressive, high-quality mobile premium inventory comprising a portfolio of over 300 international publishers, with extensive coverage and guaranteed brand safety - both for branding and for performance goals. Through its technology platforms, YOC reaches mobile internet users worldwide. YOC has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009, and has offices in Berlin, Düsseldorf, London, Madrid, Warsaw and Vienna. Find out more at www.yoc.com.

Contact

YOC AG Martina Serwene Investor Relations Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin / Germany Tel.: +49-30-726162-322 Fax: +49-30-726162-222 ir@yoc.de www.yoc.com

Language: English Company: YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 E-mail: martina.serwene@yoc.com Internet: www.yoc.com ISIN: DE0005932735 WKN: 593273 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

