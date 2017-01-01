CAC 40 Little Changed In Early Trade

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares held steady on Tuesday, with a modest rise in oil prices and expectations surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's promised corporate tax cuts and deregulation supporting underlying sentiment on a light day on the economic front.



Investors kept a close eye on Brexit-related developments as British Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to start the withdrawal process on Wednesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,017 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.

