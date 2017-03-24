DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG (english)

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2017 / 11:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Baader Bank AG

b) LEI

529900JFOPPEDUR61H13

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.787825 EUR 3575.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.7878 EUR 3575.6500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Str. 4 85716 Unterschleissheim Germany Internet: www.baaderbank.de

