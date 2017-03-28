DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose special dividend (english)

Leifheit AG: Management and Supervisory Board propose special dividend



Nassau/Frankfurt, March 28, 2017 - In view of the company's dividend policy expanded in 2016, Management and Supervisory Board decided in its today's meeting to propose the distribution of a special dividend of Euro 0.80 per no-par-value bearer share bearing dividend rights, in addition to an increased ordinary dividend of Euro 2.10 (previous year: Euro 2.00) per share to the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2017.

The company will publish details on the financial statements 2016 and the annual financial report 2016 on 29 March 2017 at 9.00 a.m.

Contact: Leifheit AG Petra Dombrowsky Executive Assistant/CIRO D-56377 Nassau ir@leifheit.com +49 2604 977218

