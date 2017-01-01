Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases In February

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a working-day-adjusted 7.6 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 8.8 percent surge.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales advanced 5.5 percent in February from a year ago.

Excluding automotive fuel, retail trade rose 5.0 percent. Sales of food, alcoholic drinks and tobacco went up 3.5 percent and those of textiles, clothing and footwear grew by 7.3 percent.

Month-on-month, retail sales dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent in February.

