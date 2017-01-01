Amazon To Buy Middle East -based E-commerce Firm SOUQ.com

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire SOUQ.com, a Middle East -based e-commerce company. Subject to closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in 2017.

The acquisition is expected to enable SOUQ.com to continue growing while working with Amazon to bring even more products and offerings to customers worldwide.



"Amazon and SOUQ.com share the same DNA - we're both driven by customers, invention, and long-term thinking," said

Russ Grandinetti, Amazon Senior Vice President, International Consumer, noted that SOUQ.com pioneered e-commerce in the Middle East

SOUQ.com CEO and Co-Founder Ronaldo Mouchawar, said, "We are guided by many of the same principles as Amazon, and this acquisition is a critical next step in growing our e-commerce presence on behalf of customers across the region. By becoming part of the Amazon family, we'll be able to vastly expand our delivery capabilities and customer selection much faster, as well as continue Amazon's great track record of empowering sellers."

