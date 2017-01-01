FTSE 100 Fluctuates Ahead Of Brexit Triggering

6:03a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower in choppy trade on Tuesday even as an uptick in oil prices helped underpin energy shares.

The pound rose slightly against the dollar as investors awaited making big bets ahead of an historic moment on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to formally start the process of the U.K. leaving the EU.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed at 7,293 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent lower on Monday.



Tesco slid half a percent after two of its biggest shareholders urged the supermarket to withdraw a £3.7bn bid for wholesaler Booker.

Tour operator Thomas Cook lost 1 percent after reiterating its FY underlying EBIT guidance.

Gambling company Ladbrokes Coral Group shed 2 percent as the merged company unveiled its final results for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell eked out modest gains as oil prices recovered from overnight losses.

Wolseley shares soared 6 percent. The plumbing and heating supplier announced a rebranding alongside plans to exit its struggling Nordic business after reporting a fall in interim net profit.

Housebuilder Redrow advanced 1.5 percent after withdrawing its takeover offer for rival Bovis.

