DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (english)

6:37a.m.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.03.2017 / 12:21 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 51373 Leverkusen Germany

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Disaggregation pursuant to section 22a Securities Trading Act

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office: Sun Life Financial Inc. Toronto, Ontario Canada

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

24 March 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 0.001 % 0.00 % 0.001 % 826947808 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.18 % 0.00 % 3.18 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000BAY0017 11589 % 0.001 % Total 11589 0.001 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or or more) or more) more) Sun Life % % % Financial Inc. Sun Life % % % Assurance Company of Canada SLF of Canada UK % % % Limited Sun Life of % % % Canada UK Holdings Limited SLFC Assurance % % % (UK) Limited Sun Life % % % Assurance Company of Canada (U.K.) Limited

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Disclosure is made after a disaggregation notice. The investment managers of the group, Massachusetts Financial Services Company and its subsidiaries continue to hold a reportable position as published by the issuer on 20 May 2016.

