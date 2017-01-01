European Shares Mostly Higher Ahead Of Brexit Triggering

6:41a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors put Trump-related worries on the back burner and reassessed the prospects for tax reform and regulation cuts.

Oil futures edged up and the euro was a tad lower, while the pound rose slightly against the dollar ahead of an historic moment on Wednesday, when British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to formally start the process of the U.K. leaving the EU.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.25 percent at 375.98 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were marginally higher in choppy trade.

Insurer Aviva advanced 1.5 percent after reports that it is looking to sell its Friends Provident International unit in a deal that could fetch up to $750 million.

Dufry rallied 3 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is seeking to buy a stake in the Swiss airport retailer.

Wolseley shares soared 6 percent in London. The plumbing and heating supplier announced a rebranding alongside plans to exit its struggling Nordic business after reporting a fall in interim net profit.

Housebuilder Redrow advanced 1.5 percent after withdrawing its takeover offer for rival Bovis.

Evotec jumped as much as 9 percent in Frankfurt. After reporting its fiscal 2016 results, the company said it expects significant improvement in core profit in 2017.

Sweden's Ericsson fell about 1 percent on saying it would book up to $1.7 billion in provisions, writedowns and restructuring costs in the first quarter.

