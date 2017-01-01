Ireland Retail Sales Fall In February

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased in February after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.

The volume of retail sales dropped 0.5 percent month-over-month in February, reversing 0.9 percent rise in January.



Excluding motor trade, retail sales gained 1.1 percent over the month. Meanwhile, motor trades alone declined 5.8 percent and sales of pharmaceuticals, medical & cosmetic articles fell by 2.8 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.1 percent in February from 3.5 percent in the prior month.

The value of retail sales declined 0.9 percent annually and by 0.3 percent monthly in February.

