McCormick & Co. Q1 Income Climbs 1%

6:53a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $96.0 million, or $0.76 per share. This was higher than $94.7 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.04 billion. This was up from $1.03 billion last year.

McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $96.0 Mln. vs. $94.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 -$4.13

